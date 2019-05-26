Laura Carlson, age 53, passed peacefully on May 18, 2019 after two days at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital under the expert care and kind watchfulness of the doctors and nurses in neurological ICU. Laura was preceded in death by her sister, Kathryn A. Carlson, and her father, Capt. Robert G. Carlson, USN, Ret. Left to remember and miss her are her mother, Janice Carlson-Beaudoin, step-father, Armand Beaudoin, sister Mary Dunklee and brother in-law, Peter Dunklee, Mark Baker, uncles Ralph Roberts and Adele, Richard Roberts and Noreen, James Roberts and Eileen, nephews Jackson Tijerina and Cecil Garber IV, numerous cousins and friends. Laura grew up boating on the Lynnhaven River with one of her dogs at the bow. She had a lifelong love and empathy for animals. A memorial service at sea and a celebration of her life will take place at later dates. Those who wish to may contribute in memory of Laura to the Virginia Beach SPCA, 3040 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019