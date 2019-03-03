|
|
PORTSMOUTHâ€" Laura Virginia Jennings Butler, 101, of Bob White Street, passed away on Friday, March1, 2019. She was a native of Portsmouth and the wife of the late Randolph A. Butler.She is survived by three sons, Randolph W. â€œBunkyâ€ Butler and partner Robert Monster, Frank Lawrence â€œLarryâ€ Butler and wife Bonnie and Walter Thomas â€œTommyâ€ Butler; three grandchildren , 7 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.A funeral service will be 11 AM Tuesday, March 5, in Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Entombment will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6:30 â€" 7:30 PM. www.SturtevantFuneralHome
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019