Laura J. Geddes-Paez


1977 - 2020
Laura J. Geddes-Paez Obituary
July 20, 1977 - March 20, 2020

Laura graduated to her heavenly reward after a three-year battle with cancer. Laura is survived by her husband Rene and son Christian (age 7) along with her mother Kathryn Walker, brother Craig Geddes, nephew Lachlan Geddes, father Alastair Geddes and stepmother Carol Geddes. Laura was born in Zimbabwe and came with her parents to America in 1983. She met her husband while they attended Messiah College in PA. Laura graduated from Messiah College with a Social Work degree and pursued a juris prudence degree at Nova Southeastern University in Florida. Laura was passionate about everything she did, as an immigration lawyer, anti-human trafficking advocate and other church related activities. Laura was a devout Christian, she and the family attended Christ Fellowship where she was a member. Laura was not only beautiful on the outside but vibrant in spirit on the inside. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. The family are very thankful to friends around the world who have prayed and shown support in so many ways - a real look at the family of faith in action. Due to the current situation there will be a small family service with a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020
