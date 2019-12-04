The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Coastal Community Church
2800 S. Independence Blvd.
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Boston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Janell Boston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Janell Boston Obituary
Laura Janell Boston, 48, of Suffolk, VA, passed away on November 30th, 2019, after a long battle with Breast Cancer. Through her journey, she never lost faith in our Lord. She is now free.

Janell was preceded in death by her mother, Donna M. Palmer. Janell is survived by her father, James (Jerry Palmer) Theresia; her daughters, Andrea Wilson (Jeffrey) and Haley Boston; granddaughter, Aria Rose; sister, Christien Hadley; and nephews, Blake Hadley (Amanda), Ryan Hadley and Isaac Goodman.

We would like to thank the staff of Comfort Care Home Health Care and Hospice for the love and affection they showed us over the last few weeks: Wanda, Linda, Laurie, Laura and Amy.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 6th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. The memorial service will be on Saturday, Dec. 7th, at 2 p.m. at Coastal Community Church, 2800 S. Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23456.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Janell with a donation to either YMCA-Live Strong Program or the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -