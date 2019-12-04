|
|
Laura Janell Boston, 48, of Suffolk, VA, passed away on November 30th, 2019, after a long battle with Breast Cancer. Through her journey, she never lost faith in our Lord. She is now free.
Janell was preceded in death by her mother, Donna M. Palmer. Janell is survived by her father, James (Jerry Palmer) Theresia; her daughters, Andrea Wilson (Jeffrey) and Haley Boston; granddaughter, Aria Rose; sister, Christien Hadley; and nephews, Blake Hadley (Amanda), Ryan Hadley and Isaac Goodman.
We would like to thank the staff of Comfort Care Home Health Care and Hospice for the love and affection they showed us over the last few weeks: Wanda, Linda, Laurie, Laura and Amy.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 6th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. The memorial service will be on Saturday, Dec. 7th, at 2 p.m. at Coastal Community Church, 2800 S. Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23456.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Janell with a donation to either YMCA-Live Strong Program or the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019