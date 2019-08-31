|
Laura Lou Campbell died peacefully 08/30/2019. She was born in Ashland, Ohio March 20, 1927. She attended Ashland High School and Ohio University. She was a member of Green Acres Presbyterian Church; formerly active in Presbyterian Women, Choir, P.E.O., Friends of Portsmouth Library crafting group, Girl Scouts (lifetime member), Maryview Hospital volunteer, Maryview Foundation Board, P.T.A., Teacher Aide at Churchland Child Opportunity (CCO) at Grove Baptist Church, and Child and Family Service Board. She was predeceased by her parents Harry L. and Martha Jayne (Pat) Horne, sister Mary Ann Enciso, and husband Donald C. Campbell. Her survivors are her children Pamela Hawk, David L. Campbell (wife Julia), Catherine Laszewski (husband Greg) and Elizabeth Phillips (husband Michael); grandchildren Sarah Hawk, Elizabeth Morrison, Deborah Dudek, Catie Leigh Laszewski, Benjamin Laszewski, Corinna Campbell, Donovan Campbell, and Meghan Phillips. The family would like to thank all her caregivers. Cremation by Hollomon-Brown with burial in Ashland, Ohio. A memorial service will be held 2:30 Sunday 09/01/2019 at Green Acres Presbyterian Church with reception following. In lieu of flowers, please give donations to: Green Acres Presbyterian Church http://www.greenacrespc.org/give/ or Maryview Foundation Scholarship: https://www.bsvaf.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=1144
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 31, 2019