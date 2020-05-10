Laura M. Griffin
1940 - 2020
Laura Manley Griffin went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born December 30, 1940 in West Point, VA to Taft and Gertrude Jones Manley. She retired after 27 years from HRT and later worked for Dollar Tree stores 8 years.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years Josiah Griffin of Chesapeake; three sons Larry Linnette (Stacey) of Anderson, SC, Demetrius Linnette (Christina) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Reginald Linnette (Crystal) of Chesapeake; three daughters Bernita Manley of Washington, DC, Sierra Linnette of Hampton, and Alease Linnette Yancy of Virginia Beach; one sister Lina M. Lawson and one brother Robert Manley of West Point, VA; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held Wednesday from 10 am until 11 am at Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Interment will be private.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home - Chesapeake
Funeral services provided by
Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home - Chesapeake
500 Liberty Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
757-543-9343
