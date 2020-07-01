Laura departed this world unexpectedly Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home. She was born in Virginia Beach, VA on November 13, 1959, where she lived her entire life. She went to Star of the Sea School and First Colonial HS. She worked many years for the City of Virginia Beach in the Print Shop and for the Opera Co. of Virginia while taking care of our Grandparents and Father as they became older. Laura will be remembered for her eternal smile, her "Hello Sunshine" greeting, and her empathy for those around her. She will also be remembered for her charitable works, helping with fundraising activities, and small thoughtful kindnesses. She has left a large hole in our hearts. Laura was preceded in death by parents Marie and Woodrow Whitley and a brother, Woodrow "Butch" Whitley. Laura is survived by husband Jerry, son Christopher Heartwell, sister Marie McConnell (Jim Kosinski), brother David Whitley (Pat), brother Paul Whitley (Sheila), many nieces and nephews. Special people in her life include Jim Heartwell, Greta Dolman (her mom Dee), and her many friends at South Beach Grill. There will be a funeral service Friday, July 10th at 10am at Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel, 1801 Baltic Avenue. A lunch reception will follow at the South Beach Grill on Norfolk Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Va Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad at 740 Va Beach Blvd. Va Beach, VA 23451. For more information, please visit altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.