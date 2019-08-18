|
Laurel G. Trego, 92, passed away in Virginia Beach on August 10, 2019.
Born on April 27, 1927, in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late William A. Garlette, Sr., and Ellie Spann Garlette. She was preceded in death by her brother, William A. Garlette, Jr., and her sister, Anne E. Maling (Garlette).
Laurel was a graduate of Maury High School and Richmond Professional Institute (VCU). After graduation and marriage, she became an art teacher in Norfolk Public Schools, later spending some years as a stay-at-home mom, raising her two daughters. Her years of volunteer work at Norview United Methodist Church prepared her for her career as a director of educational programs in several churches. She served Monumental UMC-Portsmouth, Larchmont UMC-Norfolk, Centenary UMC-Portsmouth, and Aldersgate UMC-Alexandria. She became consecrated as a Diaconal Minister of Education. After retirement, she became a Master Gardener and spent many hours as a volunteer at the Chesapeake Arboretum. AS a very active member of Community UMC, she served as Sunday School teacher, Womenâ€™s Chorus member, a Stephen Minister, and office volunteer.
She is survived by two daughters, Laurel Anderson (Jim) and Claire Goodwin (Michael). She is also survived by granddaughters, Karen Kerley (Ryan) and Leigh Anderson; a great-grandson, Camden Kerley; and by 6 nieces and nephews along with their families.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Community United Methodist Church or to a . A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, at Community United Methodist Church, 1072 Old Kempsville Rd., Virginia Beach. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019