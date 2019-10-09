|
|
Lauren Suarez, a native of Ashland Wisconsin, cros-sed the Rainbow Bridge 10/06/19. She was predeceased by her parents, Loren and Margaret Peach. She is survived by her son Scott Suarez(Julia), of Richmond, VA; granddaughter Angela; a sister, Rebecca Jacobson of Fort Dodge, Iowa; a brother, George Peach (Benita), of Columbus, Ohio; nine nieces and nephews, and a multitude of wonderful friends in Virginia and across the country.
Lauren had wonderful and enlightening experiences during her careers as a social worker, counselor, and administrator in Iowa and Virginia. Following her retirement from Virginia State Government, she worked on staff and as a volunteer at the Edgar Cayce organization in Virginia Beach, VA.
She is an alumna of both Drake University and Virginia Commonwealth University.
The memorial service will take place at the Edgar Cayce building in Virginia Beach, VA 4pm Thursday 10th 2019. She will be missed, but never forgotten. www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019