Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Edgar Cayce building
Virginia Beac, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lauren Suarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauren P. Suarez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauren P. Suarez Obituary
Lauren Suarez, a native of Ashland Wisconsin, cros-sed the Rainbow Bridge 10/06/19. She was predeceased by her parents, Loren and Margaret Peach. She is survived by her son Scott Suarez(Julia), of Richmond, VA; granddaughter Angela; a sister, Rebecca Jacobson of Fort Dodge, Iowa; a brother, George Peach (Benita), of Columbus, Ohio; nine nieces and nephews, and a multitude of wonderful friends in Virginia and across the country.

Lauren had wonderful and enlightening experiences during her careers as a social worker, counselor, and administrator in Iowa and Virginia. Following her retirement from Virginia State Government, she worked on staff and as a volunteer at the Edgar Cayce organization in Virginia Beach, VA.

She is an alumna of both Drake University and Virginia Commonwealth University.

The memorial service will take place at the Edgar Cayce building in Virginia Beach, VA 4pm Thursday 10th 2019. She will be missed, but never forgotten. www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.