Laurie Schumann Forrest

Laurie Schumann Forrest Obituary
Laurie Schumann Forrest, 61, passed away peacefully November 9,2019.

She is predeceased by her mother, Marjorie McAlpine Schumann; brothers Ross Edward Schumann, Jr. and Edward Charles Schumann; and brother-in-law CDR James Hynek Svec.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 30 years, Clifton Tull Forrest, Jr.; sisters Terri Schumann Warren (John) and Ellie McAlpine Svec; brother Mark Herbert Schumann; mother-in-law Mary Gotts; and several nieces and nephews.

Laurie worked as a paralegal at the law firms of Charles Bashara and Breit Drescher and Breit. A few years after her 1998 retirement, Cliff surprised her by purchasing a condo on the beach in Ocean View. Always social, she made many new friends and fully supported the OV community, frequenting restaurants and buying local. She was easily recognized driving her red mustang with her precious fur babies, Bella and Chessie.

A celebration of Laurie's life will be held at a later date.

For anyone who wishes, please consider a donation to the SPCA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 12, 2019
