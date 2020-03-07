|
|
Lavern Richard Herzing, 72, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on March 4, 2020.
Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of the late Paul Albert Herzing and Geraldine Louise Thompson Herzing. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy and was retired as Communications Supervisor for the City of Norfolk after 35 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Lavern was preceded in death by two brothers, Norman and Paul and his sister, Carol. Left to cherish his memories are two brothers, Michael and Scott, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m. Hollomon-Brown F.H., Tidewater Dr. Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 7, 2020