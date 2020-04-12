|
|
Lavinia "Lynn" Randolph Johnson Allen age 88 went to be with our Lord on April 3, 2020. Lynn was born in Baltimore, Maryland to John and Isabelle Johnson on September 23, 1931. She grew up in Princess Anne County with her mother and stepfather John E. Drinkwater. She graduated from Oceana High School on June 9, 1949. Lynn married the love of her life Edward L. Allen on December 3, 1949. They proceeded to have and raise four children. Lynn worked at Sunny Brook Day School for 20 years. She attended Scott Memorial United Methodist Church throughout her adult life.
Lynn is survived by her loving children Marta, Michelle, Tim (Donna), Robin and her husband Joel; her grandchildren Robin, Kelly, Jordan and wife Christina, Morgan and husband Thomas, Catriona, Breannen (Quinn), and Sidonie; great grandchildren Landon, Gabriella, Kellie, Julianna, Jensen, Kaia, Gabriel; and great-great grandson Liam. Lynn will also be missed by her furry friends Jack, Buddy, Mac, and Betty.
Lynn was a loving wife and a caring mother who "anchored" the family. Lynn enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking and gardening. In her later years she enjoyed spending time with all her grandkids. Also, a special thank you to Joann and Jean from Medi Home Health and Hospice for their care and support during our time of need.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020