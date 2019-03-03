Lawrence Allen Winfield, loving husband and father, passed away on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at the age of 58. Larry was born on March 11th, 1960 in St. Louis, MO to David and Vivian (Shulman, Prensky) Winfield. At the age of 17, Larry enlisted in the United States Navy, which he loved and served for 30 years, rising to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. In 1988, he married Shirley (Hickman) Winfield in St Charles, MO while stationed at NATTC Millington, TN. They raised a son, Christopher, in Virginia Beach, VA. After retiring from the Navy, he served his country once again as a federal employee before retiring in good health in 2013.Larry spent the last 20 of his Navy years stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach and was known as "The Mayor." He had a great number of friends and influenced the lives of many young sailors that came under his command. His wisdom, strength, and patience were legendary. He was a champion skeet shooter and a skilled poker player. He loved rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans. He also learned to play the piano in his retirement.Larry was preceded in death by his mother Vivian and his brother Rick. He is survived by his wife Shirley, his son Christopher, his father David (Holly) Winfield, stepbrother Doug (Elizabeth) Adelstein, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will be held at Middle Tennessee Veteransâ€™ Cemetery on McCrory Lane in Nashville on March 5th, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages charitable donation to the or the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary