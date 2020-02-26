The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence "Bill" Brown Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence "Bill" Brown Jr. Obituary
SUFFOLK- Lawrence "Bill" Brown, 90, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2020. A native of Grahn, Kentucky, he was predeceased by his sister, Neogia Sparks; and four brothers, Howard Brown, Carmel Brown, Girvan Brown and Chalmer Brown. A Korean veteran, Bill retired from the Army with 20 years of service as a combat medic. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his wife, Doris E. Brown; daughter, Sheila Brown Smith (Wayne); son, Wayne Brown; three sisters, Neolia Allen, Della L. Suter (Bob) and Joann Goodan (Donnie); former wife, Ellen J. Brown; step-daughter, Teresa Stranigan; step-son, James Thacker (Bernice); seven grandchildren, Karen Burns (Ben), Daniel Smith Jr. (Michelle), Kelly Brown, Krystal Altman (Tommy), Christian Smith, Dana Ross, and Joey Brown; three step-grandchildren, Christy Cochran (Chris), Chandler Bowen (Zach) and Carly Stranigan; ten great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour before the service. Burial with military honors will be in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -