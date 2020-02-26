|
SUFFOLK- Lawrence "Bill" Brown, 90, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2020. A native of Grahn, Kentucky, he was predeceased by his sister, Neogia Sparks; and four brothers, Howard Brown, Carmel Brown, Girvan Brown and Chalmer Brown. A Korean veteran, Bill retired from the Army with 20 years of service as a combat medic. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved spending time with his family.
Bill is survived by his wife, Doris E. Brown; daughter, Sheila Brown Smith (Wayne); son, Wayne Brown; three sisters, Neolia Allen, Della L. Suter (Bob) and Joann Goodan (Donnie); former wife, Ellen J. Brown; step-daughter, Teresa Stranigan; step-son, James Thacker (Bernice); seven grandchildren, Karen Burns (Ben), Daniel Smith Jr. (Michelle), Kelly Brown, Krystal Altman (Tommy), Christian Smith, Dana Ross, and Joey Brown; three step-grandchildren, Christy Cochran (Chris), Chandler Bowen (Zach) and Carly Stranigan; ten great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour before the service. Burial with military honors will be in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2020