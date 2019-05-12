The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Edge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Bruce Edge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Bruce Edge Obituary
Lawrence Bruce Edge, 69, passed away May 9, 2019. Born and raised in the bucolic countryside of the Catskill mountains of New York State life became an adventure when his mother married a World War II war hero who participated in the D-Day invasion. By the time he left home at 18 with nothing but the clothes on his back he had moved 21 times. He joined the Navy and became a computer and electronic technician. His proudest accomplishment may be that he surfed all over the world and has finished his course as a dedicated Christian with a fine family. He was the son of the late Arthur and Edna Moller Edge. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Pamela Edge. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Shores Edge; son, Lars Edge; daughter, Elisabeth Edge; grandson, Tyler Edge; sister Victoria Edge Decker and her husband Stephen; brother Perry Brown; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Jacoby and her husband George; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Harvest Assembly of God, 525 Kempsville Rd, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now