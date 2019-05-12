Lawrence Bruce Edge, 69, passed away May 9, 2019. Born and raised in the bucolic countryside of the Catskill mountains of New York State life became an adventure when his mother married a World War II war hero who participated in the D-Day invasion. By the time he left home at 18 with nothing but the clothes on his back he had moved 21 times. He joined the Navy and became a computer and electronic technician. His proudest accomplishment may be that he surfed all over the world and has finished his course as a dedicated Christian with a fine family. He was the son of the late Arthur and Edna Moller Edge. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Pamela Edge. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Shores Edge; son, Lars Edge; daughter, Elisabeth Edge; grandson, Tyler Edge; sister Victoria Edge Decker and her husband Stephen; brother Perry Brown; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Jacoby and her husband George; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Harvest Assembly of God, 525 Kempsville Rd, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019