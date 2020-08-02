On Monday, July 27th 2020, our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Lawrence Collins Jr. of Norfolk, Virginia went to His eternal rest. Born November 16, 1945, Lawrence was the first child of the late Elizabeth Bond Collins and Lawrence Collins, Sr. Lawrence was educated in Norfolk Public Schools and then entered the United States Marine Corps, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He also received his plumbing license from Norfolk Technical Center. Lawrence was a member of Solid Rock Ministries, where he served faithfully and volunteered on several ministries. He was also very active and held several offices in The Veterans of the Vietnam War Association. He was a Licensed General Contractor and the owner of Cornerstone General Contracting for over 30 years. Lawrence Collins was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence Collins, Sr., and Elizabeth Bond Collins, wife, Gloria B. Collins, son, Christopher Alexander, and brothers, Marcel Russell and Maurice Collins. He leaves to cherish his memory: three daughters, Natalie Collins, Joy Holley, and Haddasha Collins-Weaver; two sons, Glennwood (Tony) Anthony Brown and Sivel Atkins; two sisters, Sandra (Caeser) Judd and Beverly (Anderson) Lee; special friend, Remonda King; life-long best friend, Arcelious Carlisle; eleven grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and a community of friends and loved ones. The viewing will be held August 4th from 11am to 4pm and a small private service will be held to celebrate His life, Wednesday August 5th at 11am; the viewing and service will be held at Riddick Funeral Services, burial in Calvary Cemetery. The livestream of the funeral will begin at 11am on Aug 5th www.riddickfuneralservices.com
.
We thank God for his life.