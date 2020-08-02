Lawrence Creighton Amerson, Jr., 94 years old, also known as L.C. or "Ame" to his friends and family passed away July 15, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA. He was born January 17, 1926 to Lawrence and Dollie Amerson in Jackson, AL. He was one of fourteen children. His family moved to Bratt, FL where he attended school. At the age of seventeen he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
Ame was in WWII and was stationed on the ship USS Mugford. His ship was attacked along with three other ships with his ship the only surviving vessel. His eldest brother was also stationed on another Navy ship in WWII. He played basketball with the Navy's Amphibious Force in the US Atlantic Team and won several awards and medals. He also served in the Korean War. He served twenty years before retiring from the Navy. Ame then worked at the Norfolk Navy Yard for 20 years and was known as "Buck" at the shipyard by his coworkers.
He met his wife Thelma and they married in November of 1974 and they enjoyed forty-four years together. He loved fishing and being with his family at reunions in AL and FL. He received many awards from the Mayor of Virginia Beach for his service to the community by delivering medical supplies and equipment and food to the shut-ins in the area.
He is preceded in death by his wife Thelma along with his grandparents, his parents, as well as his twelve siblings. He is survived by his sister Shirley Amerson Whatley, his nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. A memorial service will be held later in the year with his family at the Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL. The family is very appreciative of all his friends in the Virginia Beach area for being his extended family. The family would appreciate any memorial gifts that friends would like to make in Ame's memory be directed to the Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1404 Pacific Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.
