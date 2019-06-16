Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Barlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence D. Barlow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence D. Barlow Obituary
Lawrence D Barlow

Frends of Larry would love you to join us in celebrating his life June 19 ,2019 at Hits at the Park in Harbor Park from 6-10 p.m. Larry was a pharmacist at Irwin's Pharmacy, an active member of the Lion's Club, a past president of the Camilla Society, and a loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Larry was very generous in supporting charities close to his heart. He was a kind and generous man who will be missed by many.



Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 16 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.