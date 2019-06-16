|
|
Lawrence D Barlow
Frends of Larry would love you to join us in celebrating his life June 19 ,2019 at Hits at the Park in Harbor Park from 6-10 p.m. Larry was a pharmacist at Irwin's Pharmacy, an active member of the Lion's Club, a past president of the Camilla Society, and a loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Larry was very generous in supporting charities close to his heart. He was a kind and generous man who will be missed by many.
Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 16 to June 17, 2019