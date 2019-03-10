Our dad, Lawrence DeForrest Roberts, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother in Christ, entered through those Gates of Splendor into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, February 25, 2019. He was born in 1924 in Rochester, Minnesota. He went to a one-room schoolhouse, joined first the CCC, then, after Pearl Harbor, the U.S. Navy. He married Nettie Hardy, whom he met on the beach at Ocean View. They were married 71 years. He was one of the first to hold the rank of Master Chief in the navy. He earned his bachelorâ€™s from ODC and masterâ€™s in English at ODU. He taught English at Northside, Lake Taylor, Willard and Ruffner. He built the last two houses he lived in. There are few buildings at the Triple R Ranch that he did not have a major role in building. He was on the Triple R Ranch board for over 40 years. Building on his navy service, he was food service director for Triple R and praised for the fresh cinnamon rolls and good food served. He and mom were active in the International Student Ministry and befriended many Iranian, Malaysian, and Nigerian students.He is survived by daughters, Carolyn Flint (Fred) and Nancy Carlson (Glenn), grandchildren, Heidi Morris, Amy Kachinsky Brook Carlson, Laurel Carlson, Jamie Redden, and Aaron Carlson, and great grandchildren, Jordan Kachinsky, Brandon Kachinsky, Hannah Morris, and Abigail Morris. We are grateful for the loving care my dad had through Grace Hospice. In lieu of flowers please send gifts to the Triple R Ranch or to the Global Friendship house at ODU. A memorial service will be held March 16, 2019 at 2:00 at Tabernacle Church of Norfolk, 7000 Granby Street, Norfolk, Virginia. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary