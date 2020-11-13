Lawrence Elliott (Larry) Cooper of Norfolk and Sunny Isles Beach, Florida passed peacefully into the presence of God at the Beth Shalom Village in Virginia Beach on November 10, 2020. Born March 1, 1931 in New York City, he was the son of the late Max and Rose Cooper.
Larry was a graduate of Stuyvesant High School in New York and a graduate of NYU. He began to learn the intricacies of business as a young man in his father's stationary store on Park Avenue near their home and was an entrepreneur as well. Larry was a proud veteran having served in both the United States Army and the United States Air Force. Following military service, Larry's decades long career was in the retail field with the Chicago based Montgomery-Ward Company in which he rose to prominence as a National Merchandise Manager until his retirement in 2003. After braving many Chicago winters, Larry relocated to Sunny Isles Beach, Florida before coming to spend his last years with his wife Cindy here in Norfolk.
In addition to his parents Larry was pre deceased by his sister, Isabelle and his first wife Elaine Dixler Cooper. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Cynthia Coureas Cooper, his brothers in law Donald J. Coureas (Loretta) and J. Chris Coureas (Patricia), nephews Christopher T. Coureas, H. Alexander Coureas, John A. Coureas, Justin M. Coureas (Jin) and grandnieces and grandnephews.
A private graveside service will be held Monday November 16, 2020 officiated by cantor David Proser. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Larry's family wishes to express their gratitude to the compassionate and caring staff of the Ballentine senior facility in Norfolk, especially Robert and Pat. Thanks also to the attentive staff of Beth Shalom Village and Freda Gordon hospice care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent in Larry's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Beth Shalom Village. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com