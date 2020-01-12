The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Lawrence Edward Wagner Obituary
Lawrence E. Wagner passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, surrounded by family in Virginia Beach at the age of 74. He was born and raised in Baltimore, MD where he lived until joining the Army in 1962. During his 21 years of service with the Special Forces he received the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Bronze Star Medal, and numerous other awards.

Larry is the son of Helen A. Wagner and the late Lawrence A. Wagner. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Debra (Dzupinka) Wagner; his children, Joan Lewis and Kenneth Wagner; siblings, Joyce Oliff (Jim), Stephanie Blundell, Paul Wagner (Thea), and Terri Mackabee (Will); brother-in-law, Frank J. Dzupinka, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Larry was a lifetime member of the VFW, DAV, and The National Association of Atomic Veterans. He was a generous, loving family man whose warmth and caring heart will always be remembered.

A military funeral honors ceremony will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
