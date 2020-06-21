Lawrence Everett (Larry) Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence (Larry) Everett Martin, 80, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

Larry was born in Wahiawa, Hawaii to Gerald and Dorothy Martin. He was predeceased by a son, Lawrence Todd Martin.

Larry spent 30 years in the US Navy and retired as a CWO4. He worked 10 years at St. Mark's Catholic Church. Larry was also a lifetime member of the BMW Motorcycle Club of Hampton Roads and was a member of American Legion Post 0141.

Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda; daughters, LeMaura K. DiPietro (Paul), and Lora Dawn Plante; a son, Lawrence R. Martin; 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

A service with military honors will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery at a later date. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved