Lawrence (Larry) Everett Martin, 80, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
Larry was born in Wahiawa, Hawaii to Gerald and Dorothy Martin. He was predeceased by a son, Lawrence Todd Martin.
Larry spent 30 years in the US Navy and retired as a CWO4. He worked 10 years at St. Mark's Catholic Church. Larry was also a lifetime member of the BMW Motorcycle Club of Hampton Roads and was a member of American Legion Post 0141.
Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda; daughters, LeMaura K. DiPietro (Paul), and Lora Dawn Plante; a son, Lawrence R. Martin; 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
A service with military honors will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery at a later date. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.