|
|
LCDR Lawrence Francis DeAngelo, USN (Retired), 84, passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2020.
Born on Sept. 18, 1935, a native of Crescent City, CA, where he grew up on a farm, he resided in Virginia Beach since 1972 after moving here with his wife and four children from Long Beach, California.
He was predeceased by his late wife, Maureen (Sullivan) DeAngelo, his parents, Esidoro and Winifred (Fitzpatrick) DeAngelo, and his sister, June Bebe.
He is survived by his four children, Michael and Mark of Virginia Beach, Julie Gough (husband Jack) of Wintergreen VA, and Peter (wife Jennifer) of Old Tappan NJ, and his four loving grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother James D'Angelo (wife Marsha) of Reno, Nevada.
He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. He was a retired officer of the United States Navy where he served his country for 20 years. He met his wife of 50 years, the late Maureen (Sullivan) DeAngelo, of Newport, R.I. while attending officer candidate school in Newport following his graduation from St Mary's College of Moroga, CA. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for defense contractor EG&G Inc as well as Bank of America Corp for a number of years. He was a dedicated coach of his children's youth sports teams for several years and was a former president of the Woodstock Recreation League in Virginia Beach. He was an avid California Raisin collector and had one of the foremost collections in the U.S. during the â€˜80's & â€˜90's. Most of all, he was a devoted husband and father.
A viewing will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 6568 Indian River Rd, on Friday, Feb 14th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. where his family will receive friends. A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 15th, 3314 Sandra Lane, Virginia Beach, VA. His Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his late wife Maureen.
The family wishes to thank his many friends for their kindness and all those who took loving care for him at Atlantic Shores Retirement Community, Senior Corp. and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation: Lawrence DeAngelo became afflicted with pulmonary fibrosis (PF) late in life - PF is scarring of the lung tissue that makes it hard for oxygen to get into the blood causing shortness of breath, making walking, exercising and eating difficult - a charity has been set up in honor of his memory at the following link: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/LawrenceDeAngelo
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020