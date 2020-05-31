Lawrence Gustav Anderson
1937 - 2020
It is with great sorrow we share the passing of Lawrence Gustav Anderson, Captain, USN retired, on May 26, 2020. The son of first generation Swedish immigrant Gus and Mary (Bissel) Anderson, Larry was destined for a life of magnificent professionalism as a Navy Officer for thirty years, followed by thirty years of additional adventure and excitement as the owner of A Touch of Mystery Antiques in Norfolk, Va.

Born 1937 in Camden, he grew up fishing and exploring the area of Mt Ephraim, NJ, and graduated from Audubon High School in 1956. Columbia University, New York offered a scholarship where he studied psychology, receiving his degree in 1960. Larry spoke often of his days at Columbia as hard work, football, lifelong friendships and NROTC. Summer of 1960, he reported to his first ship and the start of a dedicated, hard-charging career for his country and sailors.

A natural leader, his no nonsense approach, optimistic and positive attitude dealing with complex responsibilities earned numerous medals, awards and accolades during his thirty years proudly serving his country. Commanding Officer DE1015 USS Hamerberg, Commanding Officer FF1072 USS Blakely, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Office of Navy Personnel, Commanding Officer of Navy Manpower -NMEC NORVA, Chief of Staff COMTRALANT Atlantic, serving seven months as Commander Training Atlantic (TRALANT), reverting to the Chief of Staff position when the new CO reported.

Portsmouth, Virginia was his choice for retirement. He worked for the city on boards, including a plank owner of the Children's Museum, Boardwalk Arts Festivals, and the Historic Courthouse museum committees.

Larry's passion for antiques, working with wood, and bringing beauty back to art and furniture led him naturally into a local antique shop on Granby Street, Norfolk. A talented artist of pen and ink drawings of owls, he enjoyed showing and selling his art for many years in the Washington, DC area. Larry and his faithful companion, Gussie the Lab, greeted customers from around the world seven days a week at A Touch of Mystery Antiques. His knowledge, integrity, and people-person personality will be greatly missed in the antiques industry.

Left to honor and love his memory is his beloved wife Freida; daughter Christa Ponce (Sergio); sons Greg (Kerry), Karl (Tonya), Steve (Rebecca) and Brian (Kelly) Anderson; grandchildren Santiago and Auggie Ponce, Melissa , Gus and Addie Anderson, Mina and Tijana Jirecek; sisters Chris (Jack) Davis, Karin (Doug) Campanell; brother Gus (Linda); and sister in law Kathy (Bud) Anderson. Larry was predeceased by his parents, brother Bud and nephews Scot and Michael Anderson. The multi-layered Anderson family is a large clan, and Larry will be missed by many sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, longtime friends and extended family too numerous to list.

Larry will be remembered for his strong Catholic faith, kindness, integrity, patience and belief all are equal, that our life responsibility is to reach out with love and respect.

Thank you all for your love and support of each other and the great man we all love.

As Larry would say - a Great life is a wonderful family, friends, a loyal furry companion, a good cigar, the daily newspaper, CNN news, a beautiful view of the water and toasting the sunset with a great martini.

A Mass and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date, with interment at the Albert Horton Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Va.

Donations to St Paul Catholic Restoration Fund, Oasis Social Ministry or a charity of your choice in memory of Larry are greatly appreciated. Thank you Norfolk Sentara Hospital doctors and staff and Foster Funeral Home for treating us like family in our time of loss. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Larry was the kindest man I ever met. Larry and Freida welcomed me into their home and family. Along with Nick & Jesse, we were the 5 amigos, getting together frequently just to hang out. I could not ask for better friends in life. He will be greatly missed by all who had the fortune to meet Larry.
Nancy Woodward
Friend
May 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you, Freida.
Bobbie Tillery
Friend
May 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family in this time of great sadness.
Tammy Woods
May 29, 2020
God is close to the broken hearted. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Cathy Robles
Friend
May 29, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Debby Jascur
May 29, 2020
To FREIDA and the entire family,
Words can not adequately express how sorry we are for the loss of Larry. He was a dear friend whom we will miss very, very much.
Kim And Mike Phillips Rossetti
Friend
May 29, 2020
Such wonderful memories of growing up with the Andersons and Sunday visits at the shore. Rest well Larry. from all the McAdams
Brian McAdams
Family
May 29, 2020
Rest in Peace Larry. I will miss our visits and long conversations. My Condolences to Frieda & Family.
George Nicholson
Friend
May 29, 2020
May you rest in peace Larry. You will be missed by all. My condolences to you Freida and family.
Bob England
Friend
May 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lori DeVosha
Friend
May 29, 2020
Larry was a very kind and loving man. I was blessed to have had interactions with him for many years while I was teaching his grandsons. He was so involved with his family always. He loved them dearly. He was always smiling and kind. A great man! Praying for you Ms. Frieda and family, please know that I am here if yall are in need of anything.
Patty Piovane
Friend
May 29, 2020
Sending love to you dear sister Freida and niece Christa. Larry was an amazing man, patriot, husband, father and friend. My heart is holding you and Larry's entire family.
Jackie Holland
Family
May 29, 2020
We are going to miss our dear brother in law, Larry. We have so many great memories of fun times spent together! Larry was such a great guy and our family was so lucky to have had him in our lives. Rest peacefully Larry! Love you Big Guy!
Greta and Phil Kensinger
Phil and Greta Kensinger
Family
May 29, 2020
Sending love in this sad time, Denise and David
Denise Brown
Friend
