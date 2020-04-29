|
Lawrence Herbert Coleman, age 81, of Virginia Beach died peacefully on April 27,2020. A native and lifelong resident of Hampton Roads, he was born on July 9, 1938 to the late Isadore and Bessie (Levin) Coleman. He grew up in Ghent and attended Taylor Elementary, Blair Junior High and Maury High School, class of 1956. He was a member of the last graduating class of the Norfolk Division of the College of William and Mary in Norfolk (now ODU) in 1962 with a BA in history which remained a lifelong avocation, particularly in local history. He served in the United States Army Reserve from 1963 to 1969. Larry was particularly fond of sports, having participated in local leagues for basketball, football, and baseball. He was a lifelong fan of both the New York Yankees and Washington Redskins. He had a keen sense of humor and loved telling jokes. He was an inveterate raconteur.
Assuming management of Coleman Shoes after the death of his father, he expanded the business with stores and shoe departments throughout the Tidewater area. He was president of the Church Street Business and Professional Association, representing the multiracial group from 1975 to 1979 before multiple governmental agencies including the Norfolk City Council. He was a staunch advocate for the preservation of the historical area. In an effort to pressure the City Council to act, he published a monograph entitled â€˜A decade of decay during the Brick and Mortar Administration: a history of Church Street'. Subsequently he served on multiple committees for redevelopment sponsored by the federal government. He was instrumental in having a regional post office located on Church Street. In the latter part of his career, he sold office supplies, engraved stationery, and printing specializing in the legal profession.
A lifelong member of B'Nai Israel Congregation, he is survived by his brother, Dr. Morton Coleman and his wife Joyce of Bethesda, Maryland and New York City, two nieces, Ingrid Barnett and her husband Bob of New York City, Abigail Epstein and her husband Joshua of Washington, D.C., nephew Benjamin Coleman, and his wife, Angela, of La Jolla, California and five grandnieces; Elizabeth, Anneliese, Brennan, Halle, Harper and one grandnephew, Cole, whom he loved as his own children.
Because of the Covid-19 epidemic, a private graveside ceremony will be held. Donations in his memory may be directed to B'Nai Israel Congregation.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 29, 2020