Lawrence Kreshin, loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away quietly on June 25, 2019 at his home in California while surrounded by his family. He was born to Fanny and Herman Kreshin in Brooklyn, New York on September 9, 1931. He was predeceased by his wives, Leatrice Levin Kreshin and Paula Kroskin Kreshin, and his sister, Rhoda Silverman. He leaves behind his beloved daughters, Rosalind Kreshin Sarkees (Ameen), Dr. Alison Kreshin (Dr. Nate Cohen), and Phyllis Baker Papkin (Allan) plus six adoring grandchildren, Michael, Amy Joy (Jimmy), Leah, Levi, Sam (Kate), & Jonathan (Emily) and two great grandchildren, Bradley and Connor.



Larry graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Cooper Union in New York City. He went on to serve his country in Korea as part of the Civil Engineering Corps of the United States Navy. In 1960, Larry obtained his Master of Science in Structural Engineering from Penn State University.



Larry had a successful career from 1962-1995 at the Norfolk Redevelopment Housing Authority and he was appointed in 1971 as the Director of Housing. In 1997, Larry was inducted in The Harly Cross Hall of Fame at Old Dominion University School of Engineering. Upon retirement from the NRHA, Larry joined Clark-Nexsen as a consulting engineer.



Larry was a lifelong member of Congregation Beth El in Norfolk. He was known to all for his big smile and kindness .



Rabbi Arthur Ruberg will officiate at a memorial service for Larry at Congregation Beth El, 422 Shirley Ave.,Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Beth El. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019