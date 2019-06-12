|
Rideout, Lawrence Melvin, 87, of Richmond, Va., formally of Franklin, Va. passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Mel was the husband of Elaine Leech Rideout and they shared 50 yrs. of marriage this year. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Gertrude Rideout; brothers, Dan and Robert Rideout; stepdaughter, Kimberly Garrison and a great- grandson. Mel was stationed in Germany during his military service from 1952-54 with the United States Army. He was retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. Besides his wife, Elaine, he is survived by his daughters, Pat Rideout (Robert Turner) and Sharon Rideout Ramos (Javier); stepson, Arthur â€œChipâ€ Carpenter (Linda); 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 nephews and 1 niece and their families. A memorial service will be held Sunday, 3pm, June 16, 2019 at Mount Vernon Mem. Park Mausoleum 11220 Nuckols Rd. Glen Allen, Va. 23059. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the Building Fund at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019