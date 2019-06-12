Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Mount Vernon Mem. Park Mausoleum
11220 Nuckols Rd.
Glen Allen, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Rideout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Melvin Rideout

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Melvin Rideout Obituary
Rideout, Lawrence Melvin, 87, of Richmond, Va., formally of Franklin, Va. passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Mel was the husband of Elaine Leech Rideout and they shared 50 yrs. of marriage this year. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Gertrude Rideout; brothers, Dan and Robert Rideout; stepdaughter, Kimberly Garrison and a great- grandson. Mel was stationed in Germany during his military service from 1952-54 with the United States Army. He was retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. Besides his wife, Elaine, he is survived by his daughters, Pat Rideout (Robert Turner) and Sharon Rideout Ramos (Javier); stepson, Arthur â€œChipâ€ Carpenter (Linda); 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 nephews and 1 niece and their families. A memorial service will be held Sunday, 3pm, June 16, 2019 at Mount Vernon Mem. Park Mausoleum 11220 Nuckols Rd. Glen Allen, Va. 23059. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the Building Fund at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.