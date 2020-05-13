Lawrence "Larry" Vernon Greene, 76, passed away on May 8, 2020.
Larry was a hard worker who loved his job. He had a great sense of humor, was smart, witty and a great supporter! He was a member of the Kempsville Masonic Lodge. Larry was a car enthusiast and loved driving his Chevelle. He was a saltwater fisherman who felt at home on the water. Most importantly, Larry was a family man that valued the simple things in life!
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of over 45 years, Sherry Greene; his daughters, Jennifer (Gary Bartholomew) and Christina ; his grandson and pride and joy, Chase; along with extended family and many friends.
A memorial visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel from 11am-1pm on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 13, 2020.