B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Lawrence Schwab
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
424 Washington St
Portsmouth, VA
Lawrence York Schwab


1945 - 2019
Lawrence York Schwab Obituary
Lawrence York Schwab, 74, died peacefully September 17, 2019. Mr. Schwab was born January 11, 1945 in Portsmouth, Virginia. He was the son of the late Martha Elizabeth Schwab and Otto John Paul Schwab.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Anne Barbour Waldo Schwab; his children Susan Barbour Weatherford Scoven of Richmond, Virginia, Lawrence York Schwab, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Rainey Richards Schwab of Doswell, Georgia; his grandchildren, David Courtney Scoven and Mary Frances Barbour Schwab; his sister Joyce Brunson of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; and brother, John Schwab of Gates, North Carolina.

Mr. Schwab served his country by enlisting in the United States Naval Reserve, serving in Vietnam on the USS Caliente from 1961-1965 with an honorable discharge. After his military service he attended Atlantic Christian College where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. He graduated with a B.S. in Physical Education in 1969 and earned a master's degree from Old Dominion University in 1993. He was a member of the Churchland Masonic Lodge #276 and the Churchland Scottish Rites Lodge.

Larry, as he was known by friends and family, was an athlete at Wilson High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, lettering 4 years in basketball and 3 years in track and was later awarded the honor of Most Valuable Basketball Player by the Portsmouth Sports Club. After playing basketball in college, he took his skills and experience to his profession teaching and coaching, leading teams from I.C. Norcom High School to win the District Championships from 1974-1976 and the Eastern Region Championships in 1974 and 1976. He was inducted into the I.C. Norcom Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993. He finished his teaching and coaching career at Norfolk Collegiate School in 2011. After retirement he worked as a courier for Towne Bank.

Still an active golfer until the time of his death, Larry was the Senior Club Champion at Riverfront Golf Club in Suffolk, VA in 2017 and 2018. To his lifetime friends, you know who you are. He will be waiting for you with a drink and a smile.

On golf: "When putting, it's either going in or it's not. And when chipping or pitching to the green, anywhere on the green is better than nowhere on the green." -Unknown

The service will take place 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 424 Washington St., Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to the Disabled American Veterans, dav.org. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 19, 2019
