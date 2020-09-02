1/
Lawrence Yuditsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Yuditsky died peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born and raised in the city of Chicago until his work brought him to Virginia where he met his wife, Susan. They were married in June 1991 and shared a happy 29 years together. Larry spent his life working in both Civil Service and the City of Norfolk and was most proud of his work to help bring the Battleship Wisconsin to Nauticus in Norfolk. He leaves behind family and friends who will miss him dearly. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved