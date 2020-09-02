Lawrence Yuditsky

Larry Yuditsky died peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born and raised in the city of Chicago until his work brought him to Virginia where he met his wife, Susan. They were married in June 1991 and shared a happy 29 years together. Larry spent his life working in both Civil Service and the City of Norfolk and was most proud of his work to help bring the Battleship Wisconsin to Nauticus in Norfolk. He leaves behind family and friends who will miss him dearly. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com
.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 2, 2020.