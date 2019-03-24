The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Layne Voliva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Layne Scott Voliva

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Layne Scott Voliva Obituary
Virginia Beach â€" Layne Scott Voliva, 57, of Madison Heights, VA died on March 20, 2019. He was born in Virginia Beach, VA to the late Stephen Sr. and Charlotte Voliva. Scott enjoyed gardening, cooking and caring for others. He had a unique sense of humor and loved his family.Scott is survived by his brother, Michael Voliva; two sisters, Kimberly (Paul) Hathaway and Tracy (Bob) Vandeberg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Stephen Voliva, Jr.; sisters, Valerie Voliva and Cynthia Martin; sister in-law Athena Voliva.The family will receive visitors at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr. Va. Beach on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10am to 11am with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 11am with Rev. Rick Hocker and Rev. Paul Hathaway officiating. Per Scott â€œNo ties please.â€ Casual attire-jeans and t-shirts welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Freedom Fellowship Church or the . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Download Now