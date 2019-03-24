|
Virginia Beach â€" Layne Scott Voliva, 57, of Madison Heights, VA died on March 20, 2019. He was born in Virginia Beach, VA to the late Stephen Sr. and Charlotte Voliva. Scott enjoyed gardening, cooking and caring for others. He had a unique sense of humor and loved his family.Scott is survived by his brother, Michael Voliva; two sisters, Kimberly (Paul) Hathaway and Tracy (Bob) Vandeberg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Stephen Voliva, Jr.; sisters, Valerie Voliva and Cynthia Martin; sister in-law Athena Voliva.The family will receive visitors at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr. Va. Beach on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10am to 11am with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 11am with Rev. Rick Hocker and Rev. Paul Hathaway officiating. Per Scott â€œNo ties please.â€ Casual attire-jeans and t-shirts welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Freedom Fellowship Church or the . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019