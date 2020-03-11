|
|
Francis "Frank" Joseph LaRock, 88, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on March 9, 2020.
Born in Panama, he was the son of the late John and Anna LaRock. He retired honorably as a Lieutenant Commander from the U.S. Navy after 32 years of service and was awarded Navy Achievement w/ Combat V Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/ 3 Stars, and National Defense Medal. Following retirement, he worked for over 30 years for QED Systems.
Frank was also a lifelong member of Haygood United Methodist Church and a Scout Master of Boy Scouts of America Troop No. 363 for over 30 years. He was honored with the District Award of Merit and Silver Beaver Award.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Ruth LaRock and four siblings, William, Wilfred, Mary, and Shirley. Left to cherish his memories are two daughters, Brenda Tickle and Edie Crawford (husband Donald); four sons, Joe LaRock, Jim LaRock (wife Pam), Mike LaRock (wife Lisa), and Mike Kell (wife Deb); nine, grandchildren, Kristie, Greg, Jessica, David, Ryan, Emily, Jessica, Shawn, and Jennifer; eight great-grandchildren, Kiley, Hunter, Connor, Caitlin, Cody, McKenna, Savannah, and Fotini; and three siblings, John LaRock, Harold LaRock, and Betty Johnson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Calpurnia Moses for her loving care of Frank over the last few months.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel on Friday, March 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Haygood U.M.C. on Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. with military honors. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Haygood U.M.C., 4713 Haygood Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020