LCDR James Dwight "Jim" Hoover, USN (Retired) of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on April 14, 2020 with his wife Judy by his side. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on November 9, 1949, to the late Georgette and Dean Hoover.He is survived by his wife Judy of 45 years; a brother Rick of Florida; a sister Susan of Illinois; a goddaughter Melissa Thompson of Boston, Massachusetts; and a niece and nephew of Orlando, Florida.He was raised in Orlando, Florida and graduated from the University of Florida, School of Architecture with a degree in Building Construction. Upon graduation he attended Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island and was commissioned as a Navy officer in July of 1972. It was in Newport that he met his wife Judy 48 years ago. He served 20 years in the Navy as a Surface Line Officer; he was also a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed his time in the Navy and had many good memories of his duty stations, favorites in Newport, Rhode Island, San Diego, California, Va. Beach, Virginia, and Bremerhaven, Germany. His time in Germany afforded Jim and Judy the opportunity to travel throughout Europe, which they truly enjoyed. Italy was one of their favorite countries, especially Rome and Venice.After his 20 years in the Navy, he earned an accounting degree and a CPA Certification. He worked as an accountant for 15 years in Virginia Beach.Jim was a kind, generous man with a wry sense of humor, a loyal friend to many people, and a devoted husband. Jim loved Florida Gator college football and never missed a game. He was a fan of all things Gator related. He also had a love of the ocean, was a competitive swimmer in his early years and a life guard his four years of college. He was a runner in his early days, he loved seafood, especially New England clam chowder and lobster rolls. After 37 years in Va Beach, however he did develop a liking for she crab soup.Jim supported St. Mark Catholic Church which his wife attended. He volunteered as both the secretary and treasurer of the local Hampton Roads Parkinson group for a few years. He was active in the group for many years. A special thanks to his companions Mitch Billups and Kyaira Norwood who were devoted to him.Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to Hampton Roads Chapter American Parkinson's Disease 4560 Princess Anne Road. Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Condolences may be offered to the family at: