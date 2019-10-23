|
|
Le Roy "Rocky" G. Ryerson, 81, passed away October 18, 2019. A native of Patterson, New Jersey born to the late Cornelius and Bertha Wood Ryerson. He was a caring and sweet man whose biggest pride was his family. He enjoyed puzzles and playing cards with family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Michele Doughty and her husband, James Doughty, Sr.; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends, Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6-7:30 pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home with burial to follow in Roosevelt Memorial Park. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and offer a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019