Leah Ray Grass, 86, of Virginia Beach, VA, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on June 18, 2020.Born in Pungo, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ryland and Violet Atwood and the widow of Gerald R. Grass. She was a lifetime member of Charity United Methodist Church.Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Sharon Courtney (Jerry); son, Randall Grass (JoAnn); granddaughter, Milissa Barnes; four great-grandchildren, Savanna, Emma, Henry, and Samuel Barnes; brother, Glenn Atwood (Vicky); nephew, Brandon; nieces, Crystal, Kimberly and Linda.A graveside service will be held at Charity Cemetery on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel.