Leah Ray Grass
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leah Ray Grass, 86, of Virginia Beach, VA, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on June 18, 2020.

Born in Pungo, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ryland and Violet Atwood and the widow of Gerald R. Grass. She was a lifetime member of Charity United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Sharon Courtney (Jerry); son, Randall Grass (JoAnn); granddaughter, Milissa Barnes; four great-grandchildren, Savanna, Emma, Henry, and Samuel Barnes; brother, Glenn Atwood (Vicky); nephew, Brandon; nieces, Crystal, Kimberly and Linda.

A graveside service will be held at Charity Cemetery on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Charity Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved