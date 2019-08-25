|
|
Leah Ray Mueske, 81, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. She was born and raised in Norfolk, VA and loved the color purple. She was a 31 year member of AA.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Stanley D. Mueske; daughter, Kimberly Rene Hinkens; 4 grandchildren; a great-grandson; 2 nieces; 3 nephews; special friend Ellen Davis; and many other friends and relatives.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Thurs, Aug. 29, 2019 at 10 am at the Albert G. Horton Jr. State Veteran's Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the VFW or CHKD. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019