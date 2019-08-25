The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Albert G. Horton Jr. State Veteran's Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
Leah Ray Mueske, 81, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. She was born and raised in Norfolk, VA and loved the color purple. She was a 31 year member of AA.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Stanley D. Mueske; daughter, Kimberly Rene Hinkens; 4 grandchildren; a great-grandson; 2 nieces; 3 nephews; special friend Ellen Davis; and many other friends and relatives.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Thurs, Aug. 29, 2019 at 10 am at the Albert G. Horton Jr. State Veteran's Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the VFW or CHKD. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019
