Leanne ("Missy") Doran Marilley, 53, loving wife and mother, died peacefully on December, 17, 2019, in her Virginia Beach home after a day spent with family and friends following a long battle with ovarian cancer.
She is survived by her husband Stephen Anthony Marilley; her children, Aidan Doran Marilley and Grant Stephen Marilley; her parents Jon Cletus and Leanne Malley McGruder; her brother Jon Malley McGruder and his wife Cheryl Tucker; and her nephews, Jon Tucker McGruder and Dylan Malley McGruder.
Leanne was a native of Virginia Beach, and graduated from First Colonial High School. She received an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, and graduate degrees from both Northwestern University and The College of William and Mary. She established her career at Norfolk Southern Corporation in Norfolk, working in a variety of capacities spanning 26 years.
Leanne would tell you that while returning the gift of life was difficult, she considered herself a lucky woman, who was grateful for her wonderful existence. Other than giving birth to her two lovable, witty and amazing sons, and marrying her gracious, understanding and caring husband, she would say that she just tried to be the best person she could. Admittedly, she would say that sometimes she succeeded, sometimes she failed, but she always tried. For all of her happy memories, impersonations, funny stories and sarcasm, she really did love all those around her, personal and professional friends alike.
She was first diagnosed with terminal cancer in May 2018, and when the cancer recurred less than a year later, she decided to be joyful about having had a full life, and she was at peace with this outlook. Leanne was an avid sports fan, especially any baseball or basketball team on which her boys' played along with her beloved Virginia Cavaliers basketball. She never missed a game even during her illness and often watched in tape delay to alleviate buzzer-beater stress. Anyone around her can attest that nothing made her more proud than watching her boys hoist their championship trophies and seeing the Cavaliers win the NCAA basketball championship.
To all those who loved her, worked with her, assisted her, cared for her, laughed with her, cooked for her family and taught her things so that she could have a full, meaningful life as long as possible, thank you. You know who you are, and she considered herself blessed beyond measure by knowing you. Her beloved dog, Katie, never left her side and provided great comfort during difficult times.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Rob Squatrito and his team at Virginia Oncology for their caring dedication. They also would like to thank Leanne's many caregivers for their support during her lengthy illness and extends an especially warm debt of gratitude to the caregivers at Freda H. Gordon Hospice for their empathetic and loving care of Leanne and for their invaluable support of her family.
Now, she has taken her mortal leave from this rollicking, revolving world, with the loving memory of her children's hands in hers.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on December 21, 2019, at Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church (2020 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA, 23452).
There will be a gathering for family and friends at the home of Jon and Cheryl McGruder following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norfolk Academy in Leanne's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019