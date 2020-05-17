Leatha Hodges Smith
Leatha H. Smith, 87 passed away on May 13, 2020. She was born in Ransomville, NC, the daughter of the late William A. and Lula Henries Hodges, and a step mother Helen S. Hodges.

Leatha retired from C&P Telephone Company after 39 years.

She lived a simple lifestyle with a love for family and friends, enjoyed time in her yard and the beach, and was a compassionate animal lover.

Survivors include her daughter Wetona James (Richard); nephews, Micheal Collins (Brenda) and James Bingley; a brother-in-law, John Faquhar; two great nieces and five great great nieces; she was predeceased by her sister, Clara Collins (Ceil), and a step sister Drucilla Faquhar.

H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel, is handling arrangements. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, VA. Memorial donations can be made in Leatha's name to Intrepid Hospice, 4510 Holland Office Park, Suite 503, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. For extended obituary and to offer online condolences to the family please visit hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
