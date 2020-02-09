|
Leatrice Groffman passed away peacefully at home with her son, Alan, at her side overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. A view she and Stanley, her husband of 68 years, loved. Stanley left us in June of 2016 and we are comforted that they are once again together. Their relationship was a light brighter than a lighthouse's beacon.
Leatrice was born in NYC and graduated from Adelphi University with a degree in Math. As a professional, Lea was employed by Grumman, then General Applied Science where she worked on the NASA Mercury project and finally St.John's University creating their first computer lab.
In retirement Lea continued to be Stan's best "First Mate". They sailed from their home in Port St. Lucie to the Bahamas ,the Abacos Islands and throughout Florida. They loved to travel and took in the world.
Lea is preceded in death by Gary, her second son, who left us in 2010 and will forever be remembered by her son Alan and daughter-in-law, Joye; her daughter, Laura; grandchildren, Erin, Christopher, Amy (Kyle); and great-granddaughter, Emerson. Lea was also the cherished friend of Shirley Caldwell of Bethlehem, PA. and Mildred Bensen of Toms River, NJ.
With much gratitude for Margaret of Hospice and the Home Instead team. Their care and graceful skill is beyond measure. The family offers their heartfelt thank you. You may offer your condolences at www.mem.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020