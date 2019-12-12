The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lee E. Norton Jr. (CDR USN Ret)

Lee Edward Norton, Jr. (CDR USN Ret), 84, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born March 14, 1935 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Eleanor and Lee Norton, Sr. As a Commander in the United States Navy, he was a Naval Aviator and an OPS Officer on the USS Independence. During his distinguished military career, Lee received several awards: the Meritorious Service Medal with Gold Star, Navy Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, and National Defense Service Medal.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years, Nancy; daughters, Susan E. Owens (Craig) and Debra L. Patrylak; son, Dean E. Norton; grandchildren, Michael Turner, Melissa Barnhill (Cameron), George Ray Bunch III (Ashley), Jennifer Deisch, Brittany Norton (Ciara Jean), Lindsey Norton (Madelyn), Melinda Patrylak, and Malleri Patrylak; great-grandchildren, Landon, Brayen, Benjamin, Tabitha, Hayden, Grayson, Charlie Grace, Ar'monie, Ma'leyah, Ny'colai, Jour'nie Faith; and a host of other friends and family members.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502. The service to celebrate his life will begin at 11 a.m. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, where military honors will be rendered. Please visit his website at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019
