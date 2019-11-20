|
Lee Evans Satterthwaite, 62, obtained glorious peace next to her heavenly Father on November 18, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family and friends. Lee was born on February 4, 1957 in Norfolk, Virginia; she was preceded in death by her parents Jake and Ruth Cutchins.
Lee was a graduate of Cradock High School (1975) and Old Dominion University (1979). She worked for 35 years in the City of Norfolk's Human Resources Department.
Lee was first and foremost a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Most of all she loved her role as Gammy to five amazing and spirited grandchildren. She had a vivacious personality and distinctive laugh that always made the people around her smile. Everywhere she went she made friends and left behind lasting memories. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, grace and undying love and caring for them.
She is the loving and devoted mother of Christin Wilson and husband D.J. Wilson, and Glenn Satterthwaite. Adored Gammy of Catherine Satterthwaite, Logan Satterthwaite, Addison Wilson, Scarlett Cokely, and Charleston Wilson. Cherished sister of Jeff Evans and wife Sharon Evans, Patti Ball, and Terry Evans. Devoted life-long best friend of Linda Ballance. Loved aunt to many nieces and nephews, as well as an expansive family of aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Lee's life on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at the Egg Bistro (a place that holds many cherished family memories), located at 501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA.
In lieu of flowers the family would request you make a donation to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer foundation in Lee's name.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 20, 2019