Lee Gray Barnhart


1953 - 2019
Lee Gray Barnhart Obituary
On Thursday, December 26, 2019, Lee Gray Barnhart passed peacefully at the age of 66.Lee was born on August 2nd, 1953 in Sommerset, Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his father, Eugene C Barnhart, mother Geneva G. Barnhart and twin brother Gene Barnhart.After many years in the construction field, Lee went back to school, attending Elizabeth City State University where he earned his teaching degree.Lee's passion was math, but his love was seeing his students reach their potential.Lee served as a teacher, mentor and tutor and encourager to many students. He worked with the Hertford County School System for twenty years, during which time he was awarded Teacher of the Year from 2010 to 2011. He retired in 2015. He enjoyed working in his yard and tending his garden. He is survived by sister Janet and her husband Roger Goetsch; sister Suzanne and her husband Jack Deiss; brother Michael and his wife Rhonda Barnhart; Paul and Paige McCracken; Chris and Kelly Barnhart; Jessica AcaÄ€Â±a and her children Brianna, Ashton, Coco; and Caleb; Jackie Sue Luke; Caleb, Mikala and Makenzie Barnhart.There will be a private family service. Friends and loved ones are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com and https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/lee-barnhart/2122 to share fond memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019
