Lee Kirkwood Culbertson, 77, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born in Long Branch, NJ to the late George Kirkwood and Charlotte Lee Culbertson. Lee was also predeceased by his son, Joseph Culbertson. Left to cherish Leeâ€™s memory are his wife of 44 years, Elaine Finck Culbertson; children, Cathy Culbertson Knisley, Robin Lea Deem-Culbertson, Christine Culbertson Hardy, James Kirkwood Culbertson; 13 grandchildren; sisters, Cathy Buss and Barbara Kester; and brother, Roy Culbertson. A funeral ceremony will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2pm at Fairview Baptist Church with Dr. M. Lee Godfrey officiating, the family will be welcoming guests the hour prior. Burial will be at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens with a reception to follow back at the church. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019