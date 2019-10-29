The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Services

R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Resources
Lee Richard Livingston Obituary
Lee Richard Livingston passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Lee was born in Hannibal, NY to the late Elmer and Helen Livingston.

Lee retired after 20 years in the Army as a cook and was a Vietnam Veteran. He then moved to Virginia, where he worked at Smithfield foods for 24 years and retired. Lee loved old cars, country music and cooking.

Lee is survived by his wife of 62 years, Josette Livingston and son, David Livingston and wife Ruth. Lee was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather to his granddaughters, Michelle and Stephanie, and great grandsons, Nikolai and Maksim.

A graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Rich Meiser on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens at 11 AM. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory from 6 to 7 PM. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.

"Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." Matthew 5:4

"Therefore, you have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take you joy away from you." John 16:22
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 29, 2019
