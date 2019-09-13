|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our brother, Lee Vesely, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He was a long time resident of Suffolk, VA. Lee is survived by his sister, Lynda and her husband John Woloschek; his brother, Jimmy, many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2-3:30 PM at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 West Washington Street, Suffolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 13, 2019