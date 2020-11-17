Lee Wesley Smith, Jr., 64 departed to be with Christ on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Lee was a native of Tidewater Virginia and lived in Fredericksburg, VA for five years. He is survived by his son, Lee W. Smith, III and daughter, Courtney (Jonathan) Bracey. Lee was the oldest and only son of Lee W. Smith, Sr and Berdia M. Smith; three sisters, Joyce Smith, Oprail (Brian) Phillips and Debbie Smith; two nephews, one niece, three Aunts, two Uncles and a host of Cousins and Close Friends. Visitation scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 2:00 EST, Corprew Funeral Home, Portsmouth, VA. Private Interment and Burial.



