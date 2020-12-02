Major Leland Lloyd Johnson, USAF (ret.), age 87, went home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2020 while surrounded by his family.
Lee, born in Polk County, Wisconsin on March 18, 1933, is survived by his beloved wife, Ann, of 52 years, his daughter, Rebecca "Becky" DeMasi and her husband Richard DeMasi; his son, Leland "Lee" Johnson, Jr.; his grandchildren Tyler, Madison, Leo, Wyatt, Stephanie (Tom), Joey, Gina, Mike and Matt; one great-grandchild, Capri; his sisters Joanne Wheatly, Pat Williams and Mary Whiles. He has many nieces and nephews around the country, and he loved and thought fondly of them all. He was especially grateful for his sisters-in-law, Nell Walker and Jeannie Stagg for their unconditional love and support.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Alvin Johnson, his mother, Leta Mae McKenzie (Erikson), and Leta's second husband, Vernon Erikson, who was a loving father to Leta's children. Lee is also preceded in death by his siblings, Bruce Johnson, Jerry Johnson and Carol Wise.
Lee served a distinguished 20-year career as a dedicated pilot in the United States Air Force. He last served as a pilot instructor in the Tactical Reconnaissance Training Squadron for the RF-4C Phantom, where the motto of reconnaissance was "voir Ã§'est savoir," or "to see is to know." After his military career, Lee found the calling of his life, which was to spread the good news of salvation through Jesus Christâ€"though Lee had not seen Jesus, yet he believed. Lee's love for Jesus and for his entire family was evident to all who knew him. He was a devoted member of Colonial Baptist Church and humbly served alongside Pastor Daniel Davey through their visitation ministry for nearly 20 years.
We would like to extend a special thank you to Gloria Joseph, Gwen Wright and Shalanda Fenner for the incredible care provided to Lee over the past year, especially the past 3 weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Virginia Beach Theological Seminary, located at 2221 Centerville Turnpike in Virginia Beach. Also, at www.vbts.edu
. A private graveside service, with full military honors, will be held for the immediate family.