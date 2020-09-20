1/
Lelia Mae Nuttycombe
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
NORFOLK - Lelia Mae Nuttycombe, 94, of the 1600 block of East Bayview Blvd. passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born on September 18, 1926 in Roanoke, VA; and was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Lelia Jennings and her husband, Alfred W. Nuttycombe.

She is survived by her two sons, Tommy Nuttycombe and his wife Vickie and Mark Nuttycombe; and two grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time. Entombment will be private in Albert Horton Veterans Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
