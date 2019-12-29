|
|
GROTON: Lemuel Cleaves Johnson Jr. (Lem), 97, of Groton died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at home. He is predeceased by his first wife of 37 years, Jacqueline Hutchins Johnson as well as his second wife of 28 years, Maude Williams Johnson.
Lem was born in Burkeville, VA on August 15, 1922, the son of Earlie Mae (Cook) and Lemuel C. Johnson Sr. He was raised in Portsmouth, Virginia where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He attended Virginia Tech for one year and then joined the US Army. He was a WWII Veteran and received 4 medals while serving in Germany. He was employed and retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, VA after 30 years. He went on to work at Associated Naval Architects, Portsmouth, VA and retired after 10 years.
Lem was an avid golfer and achieved three holes in one at Elizabeth Manor Golf Course, where he received a Lifetime Membership. He was Past Master of Seaboard Lodge No. 56 in Portsmouth, VA (1960, 1978). He was a member of Alliance Christian Church in Portsmouth VA and kept in touch with many members there after moving to CT. He loved the cards and phone calls he got from there. After moving to CT, he joined Second Baptist Church in North Stonington and made many dear friends. Lem loved the Lord family and his friends. Once he moved to CT he was referred to by many as "the Southern gentleman". He was a bright light wherever he went.
He is survived by his children, Lemuel C. Johnson III (Johnny) of Wilmington, NC, Thomas E. Johnson (Doc) of Suffolk, VA, and Sherry and her husband David Gruszkowski of Ledyard, CT. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is survived by two sisters, Earlie Mae Brosterhous of Hemet, CA, and Mary Lou Daughety of Portsmouth, VA.
Lem's chidren would like to thank Grace Cirino and her company, "Love You Like a Sister" and Ane Torres for their loving support and care for their Dad.
A Memorial Service will be held in CT and A Celebration of Life will be held on January 4, 2020, at 11:00am at Harmony at Harbour View (The Crossings) in Suffolk VA
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019