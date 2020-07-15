1/1
Lena C. Tyndall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lena C. Tyndall left this earth on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the age of 95. She was a woman of faith and a member of the Lynnhaven United Methodist Church for many years.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Raymond Tyndall. She leaves behind a daughter, Martha L. Bond, and a son, Eugene Tyndall. She was lucky to have 3 granddaughters: Ursula, Roxanne and Leah. She was a grandmother to: 10 great-grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved and cared for her family deeply.

There will be a viewing held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6 - 8pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. All are welcome to attend. Her memory will be celebrated on Friday, July 10, 202 at 10am within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with a graveside service. To share a memory or to leave a message of condolences, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved