Lena C. Tyndall left this earth on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the age of 95. She was a woman of faith and a member of the Lynnhaven United Methodist Church for many years.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Raymond Tyndall. She leaves behind a daughter, Martha L. Bond, and a son, Eugene Tyndall. She was lucky to have 3 granddaughters: Ursula, Roxanne and Leah. She was a grandmother to: 10 great-grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved and cared for her family deeply.
There will be a viewing held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6 - 8pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. All are welcome to attend. Her memory will be celebrated on Friday, July 10, 202 at 10am within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with a graveside service. To share a memory or to leave a message of condolences, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com